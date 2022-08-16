Jennifer Lawrence turned 32 yesterday and has been trending on social media on the occasion of her birthday. She’s one the most successful, candid and brutally honest actresses all across the globe and is admired for her fashion sense too. Today, we bring you a throwback to the time when she accidentally almost exposed her b**bs at an event in 2015 but handles the situation elegantly. Scroll below to take a look at her pictures.

Advertisement

Lawrence isn’t on social media but thanks to her fan clubs, she’s often trending there. Be it her city sightings, red carpet appearances or movie promotions, the beauty never fails to impress her with her style wardrobe. Talking about her wardrobe malfunction, JLaw was promoting ‘The Hunger Games: The Mockingjay Part 2’ and was in Berlin when the incident took place.

Advertisement

Jennifer Lawrence was spotted wearing a burgundy coloured gown with a plunging neckline and looked ethereal in the same. The dress also came with a cutout at the armpits and the neckline was a little too deep which led to the wardrobe malfunction.

AP Entertainment shared the pictures of the actress on their Twitter handle, where she accidentally almost exposed her b**bs but handled the situation gracefully.

Jennifer Lawrence accessorised the look with oxidised earrings and donned smokey eyes with nude pink lips. She finished off her look with a messy bun and looked beautiful at the event.

Take a look at her pictures below:

#JenniferLawrence avoids a wardrobe malfunction while picking up a rose at the premiere of @TheHungerGames in Berlin pic.twitter.com/tz3G0w1F36 — AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) November 4, 2015

Isn’t she graceful? We totally admire her personality and fashion sense!

What are your thoughts on Jennifer Lawrence’s wardrobe malfunction? Tell us in the space below.

Must Read: When Angelina Jolie Dazzled The Red Carpet In A Sequin Covered Dress Looking Magnificent & You Can Steal This Idea For Your Jazzy Cocktail Party!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram