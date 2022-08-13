Selena Gomez isn’t just a singer but also a fashionmonger in the fashion industry. Whatever the Rare singer wears, it then becomes a trend. And well, it only makes sense keeping her massive popularity in mind. Today, we bring you a fashion throwback to the time when Gomez was promoting her single ‘Bad Liar’ in 2017 and suffered a major wardrobe malfunction while accidentally flashing her major side b**b. But guess what, she flaunted it like she’s ‘One in a billion, baby’. If you know, you know!

Advertisement

Selena is really popular on social media with over 342 million followers on Instagram. That’s a huge number, right? But we can’t help and love her more with every passing day. Talking about her wardrobe malfunction from 2017, the beauty was looking pretty in a chic attire.

Advertisement

Selena Gomez was seen wearing a gorgeous white top with flared shoulders and paired it with grey coloured capris and styled it with a belt and matching white pump heels. We loved how she casually styled a chic well put together look and slayed it like a runway model.

For makeup, Sel went with bold smokey eyes and paired it with nude lips and blushed cheeks. The beauty kept her tresses open with a middle-parting and flaunted her freshly coloured hair locks.

Take a look at her picture below:

Even with that wardrobe malfunction, Selena Gomez can make anything look FASHION.

We are living for her fashion looks and she serves us like a queen every single time.

What are your thoughts on Sel accidentally flashing her side b**b but still making it fashion? Tell us in the space below.

Must Read: Robert Pattinson Once Flaunted His Modern Batman Avatar In A Dior Fur Coat & Combat Boots, Isn’t He Hot AF?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram