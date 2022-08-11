Tommy Lee Upsets Netizens On Social Media After Uploading His D*ck Pic
Tommy Lee Go Too Bold Showing His Private Parts On Social Media: Here’s What Netizens Say ( Photo Credit – Tommy Lee / Facebook )

Bold photography has another fan base on social media trends. While many do appreciate the guts of the artist or person posing for such photos, there is a huge chunk of users who get quite displeased with these posts. Recently Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee was under the netizen’s spotlight after he posted an ahem… his d*ck pic on his Instagram handles.

Pamela Anderson’s ex-husband Tommy is quite active on his social media account where he posts quite often sharing a few of his moments with his fans. The musicians enjoy a huge following on his Instagram account of 1.5 million followers.

Well coming back to the topic, recently Tommy Lee took it to his social media handle and stunned the world when he flashed his d*ck on his handle. Yes! You read it right, the musician shared an image of him sitting completely n*ked and covered in tattoos while his “private parts” were completely out in the open for quite some hours before Instagram took it down.

Users on social media were thrown into a frenzy after looking at the post on Instagram, and the post went viral like wildfire with fans sharing their views on the same. While some have commended the singer for his boldness and guts to share such an image on a multimedia platform, there are a lot of users who are completely displeased about the same. Fans took it to their Twitter accounts stating their views on Tommy flashing his d*ck out in the open.

Check out the post

On the work front, Tommy had made his on-stage return in June and he made quite a memorable return announcing he had broken his ribs. As per news. com. au, the singer just sometime before coming on stage took it to his social media saying, “Man y’all ain’t gonna believe this s*t. I broke four f**ing ribs!” he added. “But I’ve been resting and healing and even though the doctor tells me I shouldn’t play at all, you know I’m stubborn and I’ll beast through the pain every show for as many songs as I can.”

What do you think about Tommy Lee flashing his private parts on social media? Do let us know in the comments below.

