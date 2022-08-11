Bold photography has another fan base on social media trends. While many do appreciate the guts of the artist or person posing for such photos, there is a huge chunk of users who get quite displeased with these posts. Recently Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee was under the netizen’s spotlight after he posted an ahem… his d*ck pic on his Instagram handles.

Pamela Anderson’s ex-husband Tommy is quite active on his social media account where he posts quite often sharing a few of his moments with his fans. The musicians enjoy a huge following on his Instagram account of 1.5 million followers.

Well coming back to the topic, recently Tommy Lee took it to his social media handle and stunned the world when he flashed his d*ck on his handle. Yes! You read it right, the musician shared an image of him sitting completely n*ked and covered in tattoos while his “private parts” were completely out in the open for quite some hours before Instagram took it down.

Users on social media were thrown into a frenzy after looking at the post on Instagram, and the post went viral like wildfire with fans sharing their views on the same. While some have commended the singer for his boldness and guts to share such an image on a multimedia platform, there are a lot of users who are completely displeased about the same. Fans took it to their Twitter accounts stating their views on Tommy flashing his d*ck out in the open.

Women's accounts get banned on #Instagram for just showing nipples and yet #TommyLee can post a full frontal dick pic and not get into trouble. The double standards — BikzIsMe (@BikzIsMe) August 11, 2022

when you open instagram at 3am and you follow tommy lee pic.twitter.com/tWflBenUPl — deidre 🦇 (@secularhazed) August 11, 2022

Opening Instagram and the first thing you see is Tommy Lee's post pic.twitter.com/aKFGReihf1 — Andrew Jones (@AndyJones1988) August 11, 2022

Me opening up Instagram at 3am to Tommy Lee posting a whole dick pic#TommyLee pic.twitter.com/0zVyyux2CB — Tyler Calvert (@ItsTylerCalvert) August 11, 2022

the 60 year old ride or die Mötley Crüe stans in Tommy Lee’s comments rn like pic.twitter.com/9dGfveJLoH — 𝐉𝐚𝐝𝐞 (@parallelblondie) August 11, 2022

ok I DID NOT NEED TO SEE TOMMY LEE’S DICK ON MY INSTAGRAM FEED TOMMY WHAT THE FUCK — 𝖘𝖆𝖒 𝖈𝖆𝖘𝖙𝖑𝖊 (@lakeofsam) August 11, 2022

everyone who opens instagram at 3am and follows tommy lee pic.twitter.com/BLk0k8sh3Z — rad dad (@ohemgeeijizzed) August 11, 2022

Tommy Lee's dick pic was on Instagram for 5+ hours before being pulled yet queer artists get banned all the time for art that doesn't even show genitalia — Just Phil (@PhilAIV) August 11, 2022

I’m on my last Instagram strike before deletion because I have made one too many jokes about nudes but Tommy Lee can just freely post his schlong something something patriarchy idk you get the idea of what this tweet was supposed to say — lavender baj (@lavosaurus) August 11, 2022

On the work front, Tommy had made his on-stage return in June and he made quite a memorable return announcing he had broken his ribs. As per news. com. au, the singer just sometime before coming on stage took it to his social media saying, “Man y’all ain’t gonna believe this s*t. I broke four f**ing ribs!” he added. “But I’ve been resting and healing and even though the doctor tells me I shouldn’t play at all, you know I’m stubborn and I’ll beast through the pain every show for as many songs as I can.”

What do you think about Tommy Lee flashing his private parts on social media? Do let us know in the comments below.

