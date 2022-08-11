Since the defamation trial against Amber Heard, Johnny Depp’s ex has been trending on social media. Be it related to her role in Aquaman 2, her relationship with Elon Musk, James Franco, and Cara Delevingne, or just the general hate she has received, Amber just won’t stop making the news.

Her private life turned public as the trial escalated. Just recently, a new development was made after a few Depp fans unsealed court documents in order to find dirt on Amber. However, all they could find were the dirty deets by JD.

While talking about the actress, there is another aspect of Amber Heard’s life that has caught the attention, and it is around her daughter Oonagh Paige, whom she welcomed via surrogacy in April last year. She took to Instagram to announce the news. When the Johnny Depp case was on, a report had also claimed that Elon Musk donated his sperm, and he is the biological father of her daughter.

Now, another absurd rumour has come floating around Amber Heard’s daughter. A Johnny Depp supporter took to Twitter to share an allegation that the actress did not welcome Oonagh through surrogacy but is rather renting the toddler for Instagram photographs. “I can confirm that Amber Heard does not have a baby. This whole surrogate thing is a complete and utter lie,” the supporter said.

“She does not have a kid and rents or borrows a kid for her Instagram shots, and her stroller is a prop used to garner sympathy. You can’t even match up the baby’s faces across the shots,” he continued.

#AmberHeardIsALiar with an empty baby stroller. Did she make up this baby girl just for the trial (?) 🤔🤨 pic.twitter.com/WTglwoIlH3 — JohnnyRules (@JDs_Best_Life) August 7, 2022

Several more fans reacted to this rumour of Amber Heard renting her daughter. Even a YouTuber, Joseph Morris, shared a video on the same. Check out a few reactions here:

Nah come on DUI guy stop now. This is the worse of the worse you've done. I'm not even believing this for a second at all. You and Morris are really wild for misinformation. — Dr. Heinz Doofenshmirtz 🦂 (@cellyszn20) August 9, 2022

amber heard //

are these freaks really trying to pull a larry fan conspiracy and say that amber’s baby is fake. is that what you people are reduced to — ethan hawke barb (@riverindale) August 10, 2022

Cmon… this is going too far. Wouldn’t put it past some AH stan to write this and make us all sound crazy. This isn’t a good look. I suggest you delete this. They’re already performing an organized smear campaign. Let’s quit before it gets out of hand. — 💫mandi ✨The Depp Effect ~ “Cosmic Fiasco” 🎶🎸 (@deppscheekbones) August 9, 2022

THIS IS EXACTLY WHAT I HAVE BEEN SAYING…the kids in pics actually look like Whitney's at different ages! If she can lie about …I would believe she could lie about havin g a baby! — Brenda Dockery (@BrendaDockery19) August 9, 2022

I hope this is not true, got the sake of the baby (or for the retal babies), the idea that she can just rent a baby whenever it suits her, is even more terrifying than the idea that she bought one for herself. — For Cakes Sake 🎂🎂🎂 (@CakesSake) August 9, 2022

I've been saying that all along. She has the baby as a prop when she wants it. — TooTTi FruiTTi (@ToottiFruitti) August 10, 2022

What are your thoughts on it?

