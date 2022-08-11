Amber Heard Allegedly Lied About Welcoming A Baby Via Surrogacy
Amber Heard Allegedly Rents Her Baby For Photos(Photo Credit–Instagram)

Since the defamation trial against Amber Heard, Johnny Depp’s ex has been trending on social media. Be it related to her role in Aquaman 2, her relationship with Elon Musk, James Franco, and Cara Delevingne, or just the general hate she has received, Amber just won’t stop making the news.

Her private life turned public as the trial escalated. Just recently, a new development was made after a few Depp fans unsealed court documents in order to find dirt on Amber. However, all they could find were the dirty deets by JD.

While talking about the actress, there is another aspect of Amber Heard’s life that has caught the attention, and it is around her daughter Oonagh Paige, whom she welcomed via surrogacy in April last year. She took to Instagram to announce the news. When the Johnny Depp case was on, a report had also claimed that Elon Musk donated his sperm, and he is the biological father of her daughter.

Now, another absurd rumour has come floating around Amber Heard’s daughter. A Johnny Depp supporter took to Twitter to share an allegation that the actress did not welcome Oonagh through surrogacy but is rather renting the toddler for Instagram photographs. “I can confirm that Amber Heard does not have a baby. This whole surrogate thing is a complete and utter lie,” the supporter said.

“She does not have a kid and rents or borrows a kid for her Instagram shots, and her stroller is a prop used to garner sympathy. You can’t even match up the baby’s faces across the shots,” he continued.

Several more fans reacted to this rumour of Amber Heard renting her daughter. Even a YouTuber, Joseph Morris, shared a video on the same. Check out a few reactions here:

What are your thoughts on it?

