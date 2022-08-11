DC League of Super-Pets: Dwayne Johnson & Kevin Hart Talk About Reuniting With The Animated Film

Hollywood stars Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart have reunited for the animated action ‘DC league of Super-Pets’. The two, who are great friends have talked about working together in the film.

The film is directed by Jared Stern, a veteran writer/consultant on the “LEGO” movies. With DC League of Super-Pets, Stern makes his animated feature film directorial debut.

In ‘DC League of Super-Pets’, Krypto the Super-Dog and Superman are inseparable best friends, sharing the same superpowers and fighting crime in Metropolis side by side.

When Superman and the rest of the Justice League are kidnapped, Krypto must convince a rag-tag shelter pack — Ace the hound, PB the potbellied pig, Merton the turtle and Chip the squirrel — to master their own newfound powers and help him rescue the Super Heroes.

Dwayne Johnson drew upon the real-life connection between him and Kevin Hart to add something unique to Krypto and Ace’s friendship.

Delving further Johnson says, “It’s honestly not too dissimilar to the relationship that I actually have with Kevin. I mean, he’s been one of my best friends for almost a decade now.”

“So, you can feel the authenticity and the earnestness in our relationship onscreen, with Krypto and Ace, but it extends offscreen as well. But I do love the relationship that Krypto has with the Man of Steel, Superman.”

About working with regular on-screen partner Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart immediately goes for the laugh, stating, “I didn’t wanna do it. I thought, ‘No, I’m not carrying him again. My back hurts! Like, how much am I supposed to do this during my career?'”

All kidding aside, Kevin Hart resumes, “When you’re doing animation, you have to trust in the other people in the cast, because you’re not in the booth together.”

“You want to know that your partner is doing the same work, if not better than you. I think we know each other’s cadences, each other’s tones…there’s a nice little comedy seesaw that we’re able to provide while staying true to the story, because we’ve worked together so much.”

Along with Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart, the film also stars the voices of Kate McKinnon, John Krasinski, Vanessa Bayer, Natasha Lyonne, Keanu Reeves among others.

The film was released by Warner Bros. Pictures in cinemas across India on August 5 in English, Hindi, Tamil & Telugu.

