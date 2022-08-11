Millie Bobby Brown has hit the headlines as she candidly looked at her past in a new interview. The Stranger Things star is on the path to becoming one of the leading stars in Hollywood. She has proved her talent several times. Besides the hit Netflix series, the actress has appeared in films like Enola Holmes, Godzilla vs. Kong, and Godzilla: King of the Monsters.

While talking about Millie, the actress is known for being vocal about her private life. Previously, she revealed how she has been sexualised even as a child artist in the industry. Bobby Brown shared how some people celebrated her turning 18, which is something several other actresses have gone through.

Now, Millie Bobby Brown has gotten real about her alleged relationship with TikToker Hunter Ecimovic, when he was 20 and she was 16, the reason why she left social media, and more. While speaking with Allure, the ‘Eleven’ actress spoke about the remarks made by Hunter in July last year, that included him “grooming” Millie. For the unversed, Hunter did a Live Stream where he made s*xual comments on Brown and even talked about their s*xual activity. He received backlash from several people and even Millie’s rep responded by said that they are ensuring his behaviour stops.

Now, Millie Bobby Brown called their dynamic an “unhealthy situation” and said, “I felt very vulnerable. Also, no one on the set knew I was going through this. So, it was kind of nice to be able to just deal with that myself, and no one else knew. Then it was harder when the whole world knew.” She added, “When you get publicly humiliated this way—I felt so out of control and powerless.”

“Walking away and knowing that I’m worth everything and this person didn’t take anything from me, it felt very empowering. It felt like my life had finally turned a page and that I actually had ended a chapter that felt so f*cking long,” the Strangers Things actress said.

Millie Bobby Brown also revealed she left social media due to all the negativity. More power to her. When it comes to the work front, the actress recently appeared in Stranger Things 4 and will also be seen in Enola Holmes 2.

