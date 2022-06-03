Millie Bobby Brown is one of the most followed young artists of recent times who is also named under the Netflix star kids’ list since she rose to fame through Stranger Things. The young artist is quite active on social media and fans love to see her short lip-syncing TikTok videos every once in a while. In a recent turn of events, Millie decided to share a clip from the sets of Stranger Things 4 but looks like this one is receiving a lot of flak from her followers.

Advertisement

For the unversed, Stranger Things kicked off in the year 2016 and has been a successfully running web show on Netflix, ever since. The fourth season of the show was recently released and the response to it has been positive for several reasons including plotline and screenplay, amongst others. Other than Brown, the series also features actors like Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Noah Schnapp, Caleb McLaughlin, and more.

Advertisement

In a recent Instagram post, Millie Bobby Brown can be seen including her stunt double in one of her TikTok videos which were recorded in the middle of Stranger Things 4 shooting. Nicki Minaj and Drake’s Seeing Green can be heard playing in the background while Millie, dressed as her character Eleven, acts to it.

At one point in the clip, Millie Bobby Brown pans the camera to her stunt double while the lyrics, “I am the standout, you just my stand-in” plays out in the BG. Even though the clip was made for fun, most fans found nothing amusing about the video. Some people were seen calling out Millie as they felt that the clip was tasteless while others highlighted how ‘disinterested’ the body double looks.

“Millie bully brown”, a comment read.

“Just give ‘em a script these child stars too weird and isolated from us normies to make their own stuff”, another one said.

“Fam, that’s f*cking ruthless”, an opinionated follower wrote.

“I mean you can’t even do your own stunts thooooo sooooo”, a netizen mentioned

“What did she do to deserve that”, another comment read.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Millie Bobby Brown (@milliebobbybrown)

Tune in to Koimoi for more on Hollywood

Must Read: For Shah Rukh Khan’s Cameo In Ms Marvel, Makers Are Ready To Go Back & Reshoot, Say “We’d Want To Make A Bad Boys 3’s Remake With Him”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram