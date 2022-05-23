A lot has happened in Hawkins and now the team shifts to Russia as the world is all set to witness Stranger Things 4 which hits Netflix this week. The show that deals without earthly elements from the upside-down and an experiment that exploits kids has become a rage and one of the crown jewels across the globe for the streaming platform. The story that began with a group of school kids from Hawkins now develops and progresses. But with that, there are heartbreaks awaiting reveals Millie Bobby Brown.

Advertisement

For the unversed Brown plays the lead character Eleven who kind of kick-started things in Stranger Things. The storyline now brings back many and well if Millie is to believed will subtract a few too. Yes, you read that just right. Brave yourself of deaths and that of the pivotal characters in your favourite show.

Advertisement

We aren’t speculating but this is Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown herself talking about the same. She is opening about season 4 and 5, which are said to be the two last seasons. Read on to know everything you should know about the same.

In The Wrap’s interview, Millie Bobby Brown and Noah Schnapp who plays Will in Stranger Things say we are leading to many deaths in the final year of the show. “We’re all afraid of one of us dying. One of us will die. Or more. The cast is so big,” Brown said.

Stranger Things Season 4 will travel to many places including California, Hawkins, and the prison camp holding Hopper in Kamchatka, Russia. Millie Bobby Brown said, “You need to start killing people off. [Creators] The Duffer Brothers are sensitive sallies who don’t want to kill anybody off,” Brown added. “We need to have the mindset of Game of Thrones. Kill me off! They tried killing David [Harbour] off and they brought him back!”

Are you ready for some heartbreaking deaths in the final seasons of Stranger Things? Let us know in the comments section below.

Must Read: The Boys Season 3: Jensen Ackles Opens Up On Bagging The Role Of Soldier Boy In The Prime Video’s Blockbuster Series, Says “It Was Something He Had To Fight For”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram