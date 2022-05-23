One of the most anticipated Marvel movies and an exciting one is of course Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 3 which is being helmed by James Gunn. The film that brings Star Lord aka Chris Pratt and his team together has some new people joining them. One of the most awaited debuts of these is of course Will Poulter as Adam Warlock. Everything about the character to the actor joining him and also transforming himself as his comic version has been making headlines. But the mystery around it still remains the same.

For the unversed, Adam Warlock is now joining the Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 3 in the James Gunn universe and will be seen doing his thing. Will is playing him and there have been many speculations about it already. Turns out now Poulter wants to talk about him and also reveal how he was auditioned for the same.

As per Comicbook, Will Poulter is now talking about his future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Adam Warlock after Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 3. The actor who is still a year away from its official debut has spilled beans and below is all you need to know.

“I don’t know,” Will Poulter said when asked if he will appear in multiple films. “I honestly don’t know what’s in store for me. I’m waiting to find out, and that’s the honest truth but, needless to say, I’d love to sort of go on a journey with that character.”

Talking about auditioning for Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 3, Adam Warlock said, “I first auditioned in June of last year [2021], and that was the first time I auditioned, and then I kind of got the role in September, I think. And then started shooting in December… I didn’t know what character, initially, I was auditioning for. I kind of knew sort of closer to the time [of casting] who I was reading for.”

Will Poulter said, “Although I wasn’t familiar with Adam Warlock beforehand, I was very familiar with Guardians of the Galaxy, and it was kind of my favorite ‘planet’ within the Marvel universe if you like. I’m just a huge fan of the tone and the creativity and James Gunn’s work and so many of the actors, you know, that I now get to call colleagues, which I’m very grateful for. So yeah, to have any kind of part in that world is very, very cool for me.”

Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 3 is set to release on May 23, 2023. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

