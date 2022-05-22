From killing it on his X Factor audition to joining and being an integral part of the world-famous boy band ‘One Direction’ to now enjoying a huge fan following of his own, Singer Harry Styles has indeed come a long way. There isn’t a song of his that hasn’t been a chartbuster.

However, Rock Icon Mick Jagger now throws some nasty shade at the singer. Read on to know what the singer has to say about Styles. PS: Stylers reading might be left enraged.

Recently, Mick Jagger was seen in a conversation with The London Times. The 78-year-old singer had some comments about Harry Styles when his name was mentioned in the interview. The conversation was initially about promoting The Rolling Stones’ upcoming 60th-anniversary tour, but it went in another way when the Eternals actor‘s name was mentioned.

Talking about Harry Styles, Mick Jagger threw some shade at him and said, “I like Harry—we have an easy relationship. I mean, I used to wear a lot more eye make-up than him. Come on, I was much more androgynous. And he doesn’t have a voice like mine or move on stage like me; he just has a superficial resemblance to my younger self, which is fine — he can’t help that.”

Meanwhile, Harry recently made headlines after dropping his latest album Harry’s House on the internet. The album consists of 13 songs from Late Night Talking, Grapejuice to Boyfriends and Love of My Life. The album also features the much-awaited heartbreaking song ‘Matilda’, which is named after the main character in the iconic book Road Dahl.

On the other hand, Mick Jagger is currently enjoying his love life with his partner Melanie Hamrick. It was noted that the two started dating back in 2014 and gave birth to his eighth child in 2016. Mick has 8 children together now namely: Lucas Maurice Morad Jagger, Georgia May Jagger, Jade Jagger, Deveraux Octavian Basil Jagger, James Jagger, Karis Jagger, Gabriel Jagger, and Elizabeth Jagger.

