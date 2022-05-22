Almost everyone’s eyes are on Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s ongoing defamation case. Some are on Heard’s side, while many are supporting Depp. Amidst all this, some fans have completely sidetracked the case, and are pairing Depp’s lawyer Camllie Vasquez with the Dark Shadow actor.

Since the defamation case has kicked off at the Fairfax County Courthouse in Virginia, many reports claim that Depp and his lawyer Camille are head over heels for each other. The lawyer has also gained quite a fan base for giving it tough to Amber during the trial.

Now, according to TMZ, a video created by SplashNews.com is going viral on the internet. This said video features actor Johnny Depp’s lawyer Camille Vasquez who was asked if she is dating the Pirates of the Caribbean actor. The video shows the events after Tuesday’s hearing when Johnny’s legal team was exiting the court, when a reporter asked Camille, “The people want to know, are you dating Johnny Depp.” The lawyer simply waved her hands at the person shooting and laughed at the question.

The person shooting the video continued, “It’s all over the Internet. Can you set the record straight? Yes or no.” Sadly he could not gain any response from Camille Vasquez about the rumours of her dating Johnny Depp, as she continued walking while greeting a few fans before getting out of the place.

Check out the video below

Taking it to the comment sections of the video, netizens gave their views on the matter, finding the video quite funny. One fan commented, ” And I wish that would be true Johnny needs an intelligent smart woman like her on his side “. Another netizen commented, ” This is a women, flirting with a man, to wind up the ex.”. While one fan said, ” From your lips to God’s ears! He needs a smart woman on his side! “, another commented, ” No Answer = Yes “.

Do you think lawyer Camille Vazquez and Johnny Depp are hitting it off? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

