Urfi Javed, who rose to fame thanks to her short but impactful stint on Bigg Boss OTT, is well known for her quirky fashion sense. The Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania actress held a party celebrating 3 million followers on Instagram and it was attended by several of her fraternity friends, including Rakhi Sawant, Akshit Sukhija, Priyank Sharma and more.

While the Urfi is the centre of attention for wearing a 20kg glass ensemble over her white two-piece outfit, she and Rakhi also performed some dance moves at the event. But are netizens impressed by it? Well, scroll down to see them dance and read what online fans and users have to say.

In a video shared by Rakhi Sawant on her Instagram handle, the Bigg Boss fame is seen teaching Urfi Javed some dance moves. In it, the new besties of tinsel town can be seen having a fun interaction with the BB OTT contestant known for her atrangi fashion sense saying that she can’t do the moves that a similar to what a ‘jalpari’ (mermaid) does.

In the video, we then the Urfi Javed commenting on the Main Hoon Na actress moves and saying, “Mera kuch hilta hi nahi.” Replying to this, Rakhi Swant says, “Sab hilega baby, tu hila toh sahi.” When the photographers encourage Urfi to show off her moves like Rakhi, the former item girl said, “Bus bahot tho gaya (nachna). Bahot hila liya.” Check out the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bollywoodflash (@bollywoodflash01)

Commenting on this fun dance tutorial video of Urfi Javed and Rakhi Sawant from the formers 3 million followers party, one netizen wrote, “Rakhi amazing moves deer like it v much 🐬🐋🐬🐋👍🏻🤝🏻” Another added, “125cc vs 390 cc,” while a third commented, “Dono ko…sath mein.deneka maja hi kuch aur hoga….ufff…next level feeling❤️”

Trolling Urfi Javed for being bad at copying Rakhi Sawant’s moves, one netizen wrote, “Isey toh mehnat nahi hoti bas kam kapde pehen ker road pe chali ana hota hai” Another added, “Chai kam pani lagri hai urfi rakhi ke same rakhi is best” A third wrote, “Rakhi don’t spoil ur image with this girl who is nothing but just a piece of shit😂

What do you think of Urfi Javed and Rakhi Sawant’s dance moves? Shared the thoughts in our comments section.

