On May 19, The Kapil Sharma Show’s ex-judge Navjot Singh Sidhu was sentenced to one year of jail in a 1988 road rage case. The decision for the arrest of the former member of the Punjab Legislative Assembly was announced after the Supreme Court reviewed the petition in a three-decade-old road rage case filed by the victim’s family.

The order was delivered by a bench of justices AM Khanwilkar and Sanjay Kishan Kaul. Now, reports are coming in of Sidhu’s time in prison over the last two days. While reports reveal that he will earn between ₹40 to ₹60 every day during his one-year imprisonment, details of his meals and whether special treatment will be given to him is also out.

As per a Hindustan Times report, Navjot Singh Sidhu skipped his dinner on Friday saying that he already had his food. The site however noted that the former The Kapil Sharma Show permanent guest took some medicine.

The site quoted an official telling them, “Navjot Singh Sidhu is in high spirits and cooperating. There is no special meal for him. If a doctor advises any special meal, he can buy it from the jail canteen or cook himself.”

The former Kapil Sharma Show permanent guest is in the same jail where Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia is also lodged in connection to a drug case. Their barracks are, however, different. As Sidhu has been sentenced to rigorous imprisonment, he will have to work as per the jail manual. For the first three months, however, he will be trained.

On Friday, Navjot Singh Sidhu surrendered before the court of chief judicial magistrate Amit Malhan who signed the conviction warrant and ordered him to be sent to jail. He was then taken to Mata Kaushalya Hospital for the mandatory medical examination, after which he was sent to his assigned barrack.

