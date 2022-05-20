Nia Sharma has come a long way in her career as she’s currently one of the most successful actresses in the small screen industry. The talented star who has over 5 million followers on Instagram, never shies away from speaking her heart out and giving bad a*s replies to online haters. Over the years, Nia has created her own niche, which helped her become one of the bankable TV stars. Let’s have a look at some of the most expensive things she owns.

Although Sharma has shown her acting prowess with prominent daily soaps and reality shows but she often makes headlines due to trolling. However, the actress knows how to deal with such things and every time she has the most savage responses to them.

Nia Sharma started her career in 2010 with shows such as Kaali and Behenein, but she came into the limelight after playing a parallel lead in Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai. Later she appeared in a number of serials like Jamai Raja, Ishq Mein Marjawan, Naagin 4 and others. She was also part of reality shows, such as Comedy Nights Bachao, Khatron Ke Khiladi 8, and Ladies vs Gentlemen, among others.

With so many great shows, Nia Sharma has made a fortune over the years and let’s see how she has used the revenue that has changed her life.

House

Last year in September, the actress shared a sneak peek of her newly purchased lavish apartment in Mumbai. The all-white interior and beautiful balcony view perfectly match Nia’s personality. Although the actual cost is not known, but it surely must have cost a bomb.

Car Collection

As reported by News18, Nia Sharma is also fond of luxury cars and owns some swanky yet expensive vehicles. The actress has an Audi A4, which is an entry-level sedan. The powerful high-end car costs around Rs 47 lakh.

She also has an Audi Q7 which is like a dream vehicle for many. The SUV is worth Rs 80 lakh.

Last year, Nia Sharma bought herself a brand new and the most stylish Volvo XC90, reportedly worth around Rs 80 lakh to Rs 1 Crore. Sharing the first look on her Instagram, the actress wrote, “You can’t buy Happiness but you can buy cars and that’s pretty much the same thing.”

