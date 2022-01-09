Television beauty Nia Sharma has come a long way. She got her breakthrough role as Manvi in Ek Hazaro Mein Meri Behna Hai. There has been no going back ever since. From leading shows like Jamai Raja to Naagin 4, she’s only expanded her career with music videos. But the actress reveals pleading for her payments in the past. Scroll below for details.

It is often seen that television actors work really hard but struggle for their dues. We have previously seen Rubina Dilaik, who shared how she had to sell her properties as she was refused payment for her dues. Now, Nia has revealed that she’s had ugly fights with studios over the same.

Nia Sharma told Bollywood Bubble, “You work your a** off and you are begging for your payments. I have gone through that and I have fought. Like, ugly fights. I was the person, call it my bachpana (childishness) or whatever, I used to stand outside the studio. ‘Until my payment is made, I will not work.’ Yes, I have given those ultimatums because there was no other way my payment was going to be made. We have been made to beg, to cry, and to plead.”

Nia Sharma added, “I have been denied my money but I made sure that I extract that money, no matter how. I was ready that you blacklist me or don’t give me work again, I never cared about those things. Yes, I fought and fought and fought like a queen to just get my money out.”

Well, that surely must have been a tough ride for Nia Sharma!

Sharma will be next seen in the music video, Phoonk Le, that releases tomorrow.

