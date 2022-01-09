Renowned choreographer Remo D’Souza is making a comeback on the dance reality show ‘Dance India Dance Li’l Masters 5’.

The show has run successfully for four seasons with some of the well-known faces among the panel of judges including Farah Khan, Sandip Soparrkar, Geeta Kapur, Ahmed Khan, Mudassar Khan, Marzi Pestonji and Chitrangda Singh. Now Remo has been confirmed for Season 5 of the dance reality show while names of the other judges are still under wraps.

Remo D’Souza is ecstatic about judging the show once again, as he shared: “DID Li’l Masters not only provides a national platform for the youngest talent in our country to showcase their dancing skills but also further polishes their skills and helps them grow as performing artists. It’s an honour and absolute pleasure to be a part of this show because these young kids truly inspire me to the core.”

Remo D’Souza recalled Season 1 of the dance reality show and being a mentor on it.

“I remember making my debut with ‘Dance India Dance 1’ and being a mentor to the talent of this iconic show for several years. Now, coming back for the 5th season of ‘DID Li’l Masters’ is surreal and I can’t wait to start shooting. I want all the contestants to dance their hearts out because it is their passion for dance that will help them make a place for themselves in the industry,” Remo D’Souza said.

The auditions for ‘DID Li’l Masters 5’ started in January and will take place in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chandigarh, Lucknow, Jaipur, Indore, Guwahati, Vadodara, and Pune. Participants in the age group of 3 to 13 will compete against each other to become the ultimate Li’l Master.

‘Dance India Dance Li’l Masters 5’ will be coming soon on Zee TV.

