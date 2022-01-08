Nia Sharma is one of the most followed television personalities not just for her popular serials and music videos, but also for her bold fashion statements. Her social media posts go viral on the internet just within minutes as fans love to see her different urban cool ensembles. In a recent video doing the rounds on the internet, Nia can be seen dancing in front of Pan shop but seems like some of the viewers were extremely unhappy with her actions and attire.

For the unversed, Nia has lately been promoting her upcoming music video, Phoonk Le which is all set to release on January 10, 2021. The first look of the song was released on Instagram and it was quick to receive raving reviews from her followers. Some of the fans also spoke highly of her look in the poster with black lehenga and traditional style makeup and jewellery.

In a recent pap video, Nia Sharma can be seen promoting Phoonk Le in the middle of the street, right next to a tobacconist’s shop. She opted for a light pink lehenga which came with a bikini-style blouse, studded with intricate self-coloured work. The skirt was attached with multiple layers and frills giving it a fluffy touch. In jewellery, she chose a set of stone-studded earrings and topped it up with well-curled hair.

Nia Sharma’s look in the video was appreciated by a lot of people but there were a bunch who ended up brutally trolling her for her upcoming song. Some of the viewers also criticized her choice of clothes for the promotional event.

An Instagram user wrote, “isko bas yehi aata hai loo”

Another one read, “In logo ka kaam hi yehi hai…poonkh le”

There was also a comment that said, “Uff! This cheapness! She is definitely one of a kind.”

One of the trollers commented on her look and said, “Bohut buri lag rahi ho 😂”

