YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani is well known for his parodies and comedy videos. The social media sensation is quite close to many filmmakers and actors from Bollywood. Yesterday, he took to social media to reveal that he tested positive for COVID-19.

The news comes at a time when covid-19 cases are on the rise by the day as the third wave hits the country. Several celebrities like Swara Bhasker, John Abraham, Sonu Nigam, Ekta Kapoor, and others were tested positive for the virus. Ever since the YouTuber contracted the virus, reports claimed that he got it from Goa.

Now Ashish Chanclani’s father and exhibitor Anil Chanchlani opens up on how his son got infected with COVID. Talking to ETimes, he said, “Ashish was in Goa for 3 days. All was well until he landed and walked out of the Mumbai airport. Just as he was coming out, he felt chills and as a precautionary measure, went straight to our other house. The chills continued with a few other mild symptoms and our doctor advised him to get an RTPCR done. The test came positive.”

Soon after his family members underwent RTPCR tests. “Thankfully, nobody from the rest of us tested positive,” Anil Chanchlani said.

He then added, “Our entire family is taking care in every possible way to see that we guard ourselves from COVID. And yes, my son Ashish’s case is not Omicron.”

Previously, Ashish Chanchlani took to Twitter and revealed that he has tested positive for Covid-19. He claimed that has ‘mild symptoms’ and that the ‘body aches are the absolute worst’. He wrote, “Hey everyone, wanted to inform you all that i have tested positive for COVID, i do have mild symptoms but honestly the body aches are the worst ABSOLUTE WORST so trying to take full rest.”

wanted to inform you all that i have tested positive for COVID , i do have mild symptoms but honestly the body aches are the worst, so trying to take full rest.

Your love and wishes are enough for me

Take care of yourself and specially your family

Will be back stronger — Ashish Chanchlani (@ashchanchlani) January 7, 2022

