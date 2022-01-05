Kim Kardashian’s new boyfriend Pete Davidson spent the New Year’s Eve party with a hosting gig alongside Miley Cyrus in Miami. The American supermodel seemingly liked the idea of them hosting a gig together initially but it not anymore. Scroll down to know more.

When ‘Wrecking Ball’ singer shared the first promo image of her NYE party with Davidson on December 9th, the post received a like from the American socialite and model. But now it seems the Skims founder unfollowed the hitmaker days after the duo hit the stage to welcome the new year.

The latest report comes from a fan account of Miley Cyrus claiming that Kim Kardashian no longer follows Miley but the latter still follows the socialite as of this writing. As per the Daily Mail report, the apparent moves comes after Miley and Pete Davidson, 28, co-hosted a wild New Year’s Eve special in Miami on Friday wherein the singer had teased him about the rumoured size of the SNL funnyman’s manhood.

Miley had shared a picture of herself clinging on to the comedian in a revealing evening gown. She captioned the picture, ‘BIG DEBUT ENERGY’. Take a look at the picture below:

Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson since then went on a promotional spree together, appearing on Fallon last month to talk about the upcoming special. She even shared a picture of them together with the caption ‘Me & Pete Davidson’ alongside two heart emojis.

Meanwhile, Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian were clicked boarding a private plane as they headed off for a Bahamas getaway. As per reports, the couple were seen chatting with the crew outside the jet before taking off.

