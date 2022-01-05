Tom Holland starrer Spider-Man: No Way Home has now started to feel the real heat at the box office. It’s not due to any big competitor but a surge in Covid cases. Let’s see to what extent the film is suffering globally.

No Way Home is a big box office surprise for many, especially when many Hollywood biggies underperformed. Right from the earth-shattering start to crossing the $1 billion mark in record time, the superhero flick is a thesis to study for many filmmakers and box office enthusiasts.

Speaking about the latest update, Spider-Man: No Way Home earned $7.9 million on its third Monday, which is a drop of over 50% percent when compared with the prior day’s $17.50 million, as per Box Office Mojo. It’s a clear effect of soaring Covid condition and restrictions on theatres’ screening. So one can say that the film is yet to reap numbers to its full potential.

Spider-Man: No Way Home’s worldwide total currently stands at $1.38 billion, with $621 million coming from the domestic market. In overseas, the film has earned $759 million. Irrespective of restrictions, the film will hit $1.5 billion soon, calling for celebrations times for the makers.

Here, in India, No Way Home has crossed the 200 crore mark comfortably and is now the third-highest Hollywood grosser. It stands below Avengers: Endgame and Avengers: Infinity War.

