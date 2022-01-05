Spider-Man: No Way Home actress Zendaya feels Aunt May doesn’t get the full credit that she deserves. Tom Holland’s wall-crawling superhero just got his biggest Spidey film, which is breaking record after record since its release. It has moved past almost all the Marvel movies, except Avengers: Endgame, on its opening weekend.

The film revolves around how Peter Parker interferes with Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange’s magic, which ends up causing a lot of trouble. Other than MJ, it also includes Ned, played by Jacob Batalon, and Marisa Tomei as the aunt.

Marisa Tomei’s Aunt May in Spider-Man: No Way Home and, in fact, the previous two of Tom Holland’s standalone movies, is extremely crucial. She is not only Peter Parker’s mentor and guardian but also takes on a pivotal role, which helps in filling up Peter’s origin story. However, Zendaya feels that May deserves more credit.

While speaking to Marvel, Spider-Man: No Way Home actress Zendaya, aka MJ, stood up for May and called on others to pay her respect. “[May’s] a great role model. She’s raised a lovely young man, and she’s done it on her own. She doesn’t get the credit she deserves,” she says.

“It’s important to acknowledge May in the respect that everybody is like, ‘Oh, he always has to have a mentor,’ All these father figures and all this stuff. But May has raised him. Shoutout to May!” the Dune actress added. Tom Holland also added to the conversation and said, “She’s an incredible role model, shoutout to May.”

Tom Holland’s Spidey may have had Robert Downey Jr’s Iron Man as his mentor, but Marisa Tomei’s Aunt May has helped in shaping Peter Parker a lot even in the films made before Spider-Man: No Way Home. She has stuck with him through thick and thin and has offered endless support. Do you agree with Zendaya saying that May deserves more?

