Brad Pitt and Sandra Bullock’s upcoming action-filled movie, Bullet Train, is reportedly taking Sony a low budget to produce it. The film will be directed by David Leitch, known for making action-packed movies like Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool 2, Dwayne Johnson’s Hobbs & Shaw, and Charlize Theron starrer Atomic Blonde.

Advertisement

The story of the film revolves around five assassins who find themselves on a Japanese bullet train. They soon realized that their individual assignments are actually interconnected. The movie faced a delay and is scheduled to be released on 15 July 2022, as per the reports.

Advertisement

Now, according to Variety, Brad Pitt and Sandra Bullock starrer ‘Bullet Train’ is budgeted at a $90 million production cost. This number is half of what it took to make F9 and No Time To Die. However, Sony is yet to confirm the news. The marketing cost is not included in the budget yet but can increase the overall cost of most films. It is also reported that the salary of the two stars is in the double-digit millions.

It comes as a surprise that Sony has managed to keep the budget under $100 million, considering that Brad Pitt and Sandra Bullock’s ‘Bullet Train’ will be filled with an action-heavy production with special effects. It is possible to make such a movie with a smaller budget if we take in David Leitch’s experience of making action films with star leads and a modest budget, like Keanu Reeves’ John Wick.

A smaller budget also means more chances of a profitable outcome. It can also help the movie to avoid certain risks on its theatrical release created due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Other than Brad Pitt and Sandra Bullock, Bullet Train also stars Joey King, Zazie Beetz, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Michael Shannon, and the rapper Bad Bunny, who is reportedly confirmed to have a fight scene with Pitt’s character.

Must Read: Jimmy Fallon Reveals Testing Positive For Covid On The First Day Of Holiday Break



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube