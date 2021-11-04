Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie were together for years before they tied the knot. Unfortunately, two years after they walked down the aisle they announced their separation in September 2016. While they were declared legally single in April 2019, the ex-power couple is still battling a messy court case regarding the custody of their children Pax (17), Zahara (16), Shiloh (15), and twins Knox and Vivienne (13).

While news of Brad going on dates since his and Angie’s spit did make the headlines from the time to time, a source has now opened up about why he is not inclined towards dating. One day at a time. Want to know the reason? Well, scroll down.

An insider, while talking about Brad Pitt, told US Weekly that the Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood actor has apparently felt a “huge cloud hanging over him” about his whole divorce proceedings with ex-wife Angelina Jolie. Stating that the actor is putting more focus on himself vs. playing the field of dating, the source said, “Brad is working hard and staying as positive as he can be right now.”

Noting that Brad Pitt doesn’t view dating as “a priority” at the moment, the insider added, “He’s just not mentally ready and doesn’t know when he next will be.” The source added, “This whole war with Angelina has really taken its toll [on Brad].” The same person further added, “Thankfully he has his own incredible willpower to count on, plus a wonderful support group and the tools he’s learned in recovery when times get super tough.”

While the actor has reportedly been on “some dates” over the past few years, the source said he is now taking the time to just care for himself and his needs. Well, with the many things he has been going through since they split in 2016, we think it’s a good decision to take a little time off and dedicate it towards oneself only. Don’t you agree?

Talking about the ongoing Angelina Jolie-Brad Pitt case, in May a judge ruled in Pitt’s favour and awarded him joint custody with Jolie. The Eternals actress had previously attempted to disqualify Judge John W. Ouderkirk (who granted shared custody) from the case given his personal history with Brad and in July she was successful.

