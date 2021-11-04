Last Christmas, Netflix saw a boom in users resulting in a massive rise in the viewership due to it. The reason was simple, they released their immaculate costume drama Bridgerton that took the audience by storm. The show starring Regé-Jean Page and Phoebe Dynevor went on to become the most viewed show in the History of Netflix and stayed there until September 2021 when Squid Game pushed it down to number 2. But that doesn’t mean the craze for this period saga has become less by any means.

The season 2 of the show is in production right now and is one of the most anticipated things on the Internet as we speak. But one things that is going to act like a void throughout the season 2 of Bridgerton is the fact that Regé-Jean Page will not be the Simon this time around. He has even confirmed he has even confirmed he has no share in the new season. But what about the future? Will he be in there or not? Executive producer Shonda Rhimes now answers the same.

Shonda is now actively talking about Bridgerton and everything that is coming up from her platter. While she spoke at length in her chat with Variety about the Netflix costume drama, she was even quizzed about Regé-Jean Page’s comeback on the show. But what she said next will break your heart. She was quick to say, “I don’t think so!” and with that we kind of know he isn’t coming back.

Bridgerton exec producer said, “As I like to say, the idea that we would write Regé to stand around in the background doesn’t make any sense at all to me. What would he do? is what I like to say… He said, ‘I signed up to do this one lovely story, this closed-ended storyline. I’m good!’. And I don’t blame him for that. I think that he was really smart to leave the perfection as the perfection.”

Bridgerton is based on Julia Quinn’s book series of the same name, focusing on the aristocratic Bridgerton family and their romantic exploits. Shonda Rhimes says the show will run for 8 seasons, with each focusing on different subbing. Rhimes said, “There are eight Bridgerton siblings, and as far as I’m concerned, there are eight Bridgerton seasons. And maybe more.”

