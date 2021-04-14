Bridgerton has been a blessing for many amid the lockdown. The show is high on its ‘gossip’ content, romance and royalty! It turned out to be the most-watched Netflix series within 28 days of its release. And with that, Phoebe Dynevor and rest of the cast earned unprecedented fame too. Despite all of it, is the ‘creative differences’ why Regé-Jean Page is not returning for Season 2?

Advertisement

As most know, Page played the role of Duke Of Hastings in Season 1. The actor was cast opposite Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor) and their romance was talk of the town. As soon as the news of the show getting Season 2 came out, many were excited to know if Daphne and Duke will continue to lead. It was later revealed that the show will now revolve around Anthony (Daphne’s brother).

Advertisement

Latest rumours suggest that Regé-Jean Page was not happy about how his character was panning out in Bridgerton Season 2. The actor is obviously flooded with great offers including a rumoured James Bond movie. So, he chose to rather opt out of something that doesn’t have him in the limelight.

A source close to Page Six reveals the same as, “Regé is not coming back to ‘Bridgerton’ because of creative differences with [executive producer] Shonda Rhimes and her team. He wasn’t happy with what was planned for his character for Season 2, which would have kept him a player but not the focal point of the show. Regé has been inundated with offers for other interesting and challenging leading roles.”

The report also clarifies that Regé-Jean Page is leaving Bridgerton on good terms despite the creative difference. “If you look at all the big names who have left [Rhimes’ hit show] ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ in the past, you see you don’t disagree with Shonda, nobody is bigger than the show,” adds the source.

Well, we will surely miss our Duke Of Hastings but we’re excited for him to serve new things on the platter!

Must Read: Harrison Ford, Brad Pitt & Others Join Oscars Starry Presenting Cast



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube