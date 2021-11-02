The name that has been buzzing around is that of Adarsh Gourav who made headlines across last week with the news of him signing Scott Z Burns’ Extrapolations that stars a boastful cast including Meryl Streep, Sienna Miller and Kit Harrington. Sweet, charismatic, the boy next door, Adarsh’s breakthrough role in the White Tiger lead him to be nominated for Best actor category at BAFTA, AACT.

Advertisement

Adarsh has been on a non-stop spree of work since the release of his major breakthrough and the actor has now begun shooting for his next big role in Extrapolations. The actor recently flew down to New York and has now begun shooting for the highly anticipated series themed on climate change.

Advertisement

Speaking about this new venture Adarsh Gourav says, ”We’ve been shooting in New York, both indoors and outdoors. I am in awe of my co-stars and learning every day. I have to pinch myself sometimes to believe I made it to this project. All I can say is that I am extremely fortunate to have landed the part and I am giving it my all. It’s not everyday that a project as massive as this comes your way. Now that it has, I am sparing no opportunity to prove my mettle. I want to be as good as I can be; the best version of myself in this role.

Previously, Adarsh Gourav expressed his joy, saying, “This is beyond anything I can express to be honest. But to be working with such an incredible team at such an early juncture of my career is truly rewarding. I’m elated to be part of this project and grateful that I will be working alongside some of the very best in the business. I have grown up and looked up each of my Co-stars and to now be sharing screen space with them is incredible. This story is such an important one to be told for our current generation and is tied in with realties of today”.

Scott Z Burns’ climate change anthology drama series, Extrapolations, explores the stories of how the changes to the planet will impact love, family, work both on a personal level and at a larger human level.

Must Read: Johnny Depp’s Pirates Of The Caribbean Co-Star Kevin McNally Believes “Without Jack Sparrow There Is No Pirates Franchise”



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube