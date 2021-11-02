Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber are the IT couple of H-town who have made the fans swoon over them by sharing deets about their relationship and posting adorable photos together. The pair tied the knots in 2018 and have been going strong since then. However, their relationship isn’t always sunny, as the duo recently opened up about keeping it strong while facing some struggles.

The Biebers celebrated Halloween with Hailey dressing up as the pop icon Britney Spears. To be more specific, the model chose to go as the Spear from her hit song ‘Baby One More Time.’

While talking about their relationship, recently, the couple spoke about the challenges they’ve overcome in the three years since they got married in an episode of the new podcast In Good Faith with Chelsea & Judah Smith. Though they have had rough patches in the past, Hailey Bieber said she “knew” Justin Bieber would be the person she’d marry one day.

Justin Bieber said, “I’ve always had that fairytale idea of just wanting to have a wife and kids and have a family. It’s just always have been attractive to me.” To which Hailey Bieber said that she felt the same and that even during the times, they “were maybe not cool with each other and didn’t speak.”

“I did something that really hurt him, and I think that maybe took that idea out of his mind at that point,” the model revealed, without getting into specifics. “I think that was obviously confusing.” But, as reported, aside from this bump in the road, Hailey knew her relationship with the Peaches singer would work.

“Everybody always wondered why I held onto the idea and hoped that maybe it would work out,” Hailey Bieber said, revealing that she knew Justin Bieber was serious about the relationship “because the conversation we were always having behind closed doors” were about long-term goals of marriage and kids.

