Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber are one the cutest couples in H-town, and now the singer has opened up about starting a family with his wife. Several people don’t know that the couple met each other way back in 2009 at a fan event. After several years, rumours of them dating each other spread through social media like wildfire. Even though they had a fallout in between, the pair came back stronger, and now they are happily married after tying the knot at the courthouse.

The Yummy singer has launched his own limited-edition marijuana cigarette, named after his hit song Peaches, called Peaches Pre-Rolls, by teaming up with a California company that sells cannabis-based products.

Recently, Justin Bieber’s Amazon Documentary, Justin Bieber: Our World, shows the actor opening up about his relationship with Hailey Bieber and addresses the topic of wanting to start a family with her. The documentary consists of footage leading to Bieber’s 2020 New Year’s Eve concert atop the roof of the Beverly Hilton in California. It marked the singer’s first full concert outing in three years.

In the preview of the documentary views by The Sun, Justin Bieber talks about his future plans and says, “to continue to set goals and have fun doing them, make sure I put family first … and hopefully we will squish out a nugget.” He then asks Hailey Bieber, “At the end of 2021, how about we start trying?”

Justin also talks about how his relationship with Hailey has brought him comfort. In a YouTube documentary last year, the singer revealed that he hit rock bottom, which left him “really, really suicidal” and in “constant pain”. However, in this new doc Bieber says, “‘In my home growing up, a lot of things were unpredictable and that made things unreliable.”

Justin Bieber added, “Now I have a partner to spend the rest of my life with. It’s been really good for my mental health, heart and spirit.” Only time will tell what the future holds for Justin and Hailey Bieber.

