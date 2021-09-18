Advertisement

Recently the supermodel appeared for an interview with our source where she spoke about her ongoing marriage with world-famous pop idol Justin Bieber. The reason the model wanted to talk about this topic was that she wanted to clarify the rumours going around which allege that she’s being mistreated by her husband.

Hailey Bieber recently appeared on the most recent episode of “4D With Demi Lovato,” where she talked about how she was fighting with the rumours she hears about her three-year marriage to the 27-year-old pop star.

Advertisement

While speaking with Entertainment Tonight, Hailey Bieber said, “You have to know what the truth is behind everything. There’s so many narratives that float around about me, about him, about us together.” She added, “There’s one big fat narrative that goes around that’s like, ‘Justin is not nice to her and he mistreats her.’ It’s so far from the truth. It’s the complete and utter opposite.”

While speaking more on the topic the model also praised her husband, saying, “I really am lucky to say I’m with someone who is extremely respectful of me, who makes me feel special every single day. So when I see the opposite of that, I’m just like, ‘Huh?’ And everybody around who knows us personally would say the same thing.”

It is to be noted that the model, who was recently seen with her husband walking on the Met Gala red carpet for the very first time as a couple, confessed that she was extremely happy with her relationship with Bieber. “If the lie is, ‘They’re miserable in their relationship.’ Well, the truth is that we’ve literally never been more obsessed with each other and we have so much fun together,” she said.

Talking more on the same, Hailey portrayed her husband as “the more emotional one who’s very sensitive,” and that she is “very practical” and the “problem solver” in the relationship. Talking about the tough days she said, “To be honest, he’s my best friend, so sometimes you don’t even have to say anything. Sometimes you can just be there.”

Must Read: Octavia Spencer Apologises For Britney Spears & Sam Asghari Prenup Joke: “My Intention Was…

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube