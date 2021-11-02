Johnny Depp won the hearts of fans through his mesmerising performance as Jack Sparrow in the famous Pirates of the Caribbean franchise. It is not only the fans who think that the series won’t be the same without Depp as the iconic pirate but also a star from the franchise itself.

Advertisement

Recently, Kevin McNally, who plays the role of Joshamee Gibbs in the film series, opened up how producers can’t make the movie without the Charlie and the Chocolate Factory actor as the character Jack Sparrow.

Advertisement

McNally has appeared alongside Johnny Depp as his first mate for all five movies. As reported by WeGotThisCovered, the actor believes that despite Depp’s legal issues with ex-wife Amber Heard, he should make a comeback and reprise his role as Jack Sparrow. “Definitely. I’ve never seen a hint of any dark side to Johnny. I see a great humanitarian and a beautiful human being,” Kevin said.

“I don’t see any impediment for him coming back and playing Jack Sparrow,” Kevin McNally continued. While talking about how the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise won’t be the same without Johnny Depp as the pirate, the 65-year-old actor said, “I think there was a general feeling that without Jack there is no Pirates franchise. And there’s probably a lot of truth in that.”

He then spoke about how he’d also be open to trying different roles for himself and Depp if producers wanted to make a spin-off. “But now there have been questions about that, certainly why not have other Pirate films and certainly then why not have Jack back or Jack playing a different part.” he continued.

McNally added, “I mean I was musing about this the other day, and you can easily think of stories in which maybe somebody is looking for Jack and come to Mr Gibbs and say, ‘How would I find Jack?’ And so have a whole bunch of people on a trek to find the legendary Jack Sparrow.

Currently, a sixth part of the Pirates of the Caribbean is under development. Even though Johnny Depp won’t be returning as Jack Sparrow in it, the actor has said, “I belong to Jack Sparrow, and he is loyal to me,” while speaking to El Pais.

Must Read: Squid Game Extras Were Paid Over 3 Lakhs With Some Perks To Pose Semi-N*de With Animal-Print Body Paint

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube