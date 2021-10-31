The world is waiting for many things in the digital arena and the one most prominent of them is of course Stranger Things 4. The Netflix show that has successfully managed to garner an audience and break viewership records on the streaming platform, is returning with a fourth season, which has been in the making for a long time. Millie Bobby Brown returns as the fan favourite Eleven and is all set to get into darker adventures. But not offset, there is hitting Noah Schnapp with water balloons.

The team including David Harbour, Winona Ryder, Millie, Noah, Finn Wolfhard and others had to shoot for Stranger Things 4 under difficult circumstances. Planned to wrap in 2020 itself, the team took way more time than that and completed the shoot in late 2021. The pandemic played a huge part in the delays and that caused the release date to get pushed too.

While all of that has only doubled our anticipation, the latest reports have the two most important stars of the show revealing the prank one pull off on the other and it’s hilarious. See what Millie Bobby Brown did to Noah Schnapp. Read on to know.

Noah Schnapp aka Will Byers from Stranger Things 4, in conversation with People, opened up how Millie Bobby Brown aka Eleven on the last day of shoot conned him into a water balloon attack. He said, “On our last day of filming season 4, Millie, she got the whole crew together and she bought like, 2000 water balloons. She called me back to our base camp to give her a hug goodbye. I got there and I was like, ‘Where is she at? Let me go say goodbye.”

Stranger Things 4 star added, “Her and 30 other crew members came out behind the trailers with each, like, 100 water balloons, just chucking them at me! The whole night, I was soaked. Dripping. The costumes [team staffers] were mad. They had to blow dry my whole costume.”

Hilarious indeed! There is no release date to the fourth season yet. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

