It wasn’t exactly a happening phase when Scarlett Johansson and Disney were at loggerheads and fighting a legal battle. The biggest surprise came in when they suddenly announced that they were now cordial and the battle was resolved. The announcement also confirmed that ScaJo won’t be breaking any ties with the studio and will keep working. With that what revived was the project that Disney announced with the Black Widow fame long back titles Tower Of Terror.

Ever since the studio and Natasha Romanoff fame got into a legal battle, it was speculated that Tower Of Terror is now called off and Johansson will no longer be associated. But thank our stars that it did not happen. The amusement park adaptation is still on track and continues to be so. Now if the latest update is to go by, the makers seem to have found a director for the movie and he is from the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

As per the latest reports, Disney has approached the filmmaker who has resurrected the Thor franchise for Marvel Cinematic Universe with Ragnarok, after the dooming run of Dark World. Yes, Scarlett Johansson’s Tower Of Terror might have Taika Waititi on board. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

Until now, the only things we knew about Scarlett Johansson’s Tower Of Terror was that Oscar Winner Toy Story 4 director and Inside Out writer Josh Cooley is penning the script. Turns out, as per We Got This Covered, another Oscar-winning filmmaker has joined him and it is none other than Taika Waititi. There is no confirmation from the either sides, but the buzz is strong.

Taika Waititi is know for making the most sharpest of the commentaries in the funniest ways. Let’s see what he does with Scarlett Johansson’s Tower Of Terror if the speculation happens to be true. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

