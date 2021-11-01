Eternals fame Richard Madden thinks his Citadel co-star Priyanka Chopra will make a great Marvel superhero. The actor made his MCU debut by appearing as Ikaris in Chloé Zhao’s film, which also features Angelina Jolie, Kit Harington, Gemma Chan, Kumail Nanjiani, Salma Hayek and more. Madden is also known for his roles in Game of Thrones, Cinderella, 1917 and more.

Currently, the actor is working on an upcoming drama series titled Citadel, which will star Chopra. Along with her, fans will also get to see Stanley Tucci, Roland Møller and many more talented actors. As reported, the show will be created by Patrick Moran and Avengers: Endgame directors, the Russo brothers.

While appearing in an interview with Pinkvilla, Richard Madden was asked if his co-star Priyanka Chopra will fit into the MCU. To this, he replied, “She’d make an awesome Marvel superhero. She’s a wonderfully talented actress, and she’s beautiful, and she’s so strong, and I think she would absolutely nail it. Who knows, we’ll see her as an Eternal one day.”

Before Richard Madden’s kind words for Priyanka Chopra, the creator, Joe Russo also praised her. While speaking to the Indian Express, he said, “She’s an incredible star. I mean, I think she has been amazing. We just had a table read of the show a couple of days ago, and it was fantastic. We are so proud of that show. We are excited for audiences to see it. We are just beginning production on it now.”

Madden, along with Gemma Chan, who was also present during the interview, also marvelled over his Eternal co-star Kumail Nanjiani’s epic Bollywood dance number in the Marvel film and wished their fans “Happy Diwali.”

It will be exciting to see Richard Madden, Priyanka Chopra and Stanley Tucci in one series, which will be created by the directors of Marvel’s highest-grossing film, Avengers: Endgame and Patrick Moran.

