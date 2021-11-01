Iron Man director Jon Favreau has revealed how Michael Bay’s Transformers helped in saving the most memorable scenes from Robert Downey Jr’s film. The 2008 film was the first-ever MCU venture, which debuted RDJ as Tony Stark. While Transformers, which arrived in 2007, had flawless visual effects even if it was lacking in the narrative.

Giant alien robots turning into cars and other vehicles and the complex CGI was first of its kind and grasped the attention of the fans, making the film into a fantastic franchise. Not only that, but it also helped in shaping an important scene from the MCU film.

According to one report, the book ‘The Story of Marvel Studios: The Making of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’ reveals many secrets about the Studios and the filmmaking process of several MCU projects. It details how Iron Man director Jon Favreau learned from certain aspects of Shia LaBeouf’s Transformers film when it came to visuals and helped in saving a memorable scene.

The moment in question is when Tony Stark’s suit clicks into places all around his body, making it the first time for Iron Man to suit up in the full red and gold armour. Favreau said, “Seeing Transformers was very helpful because I saw how good ILM (Industrial Light & Magic) now was at doing hard surfaces.”

“I was finally convinced that you can achieve photo-realism for certain materials. I was like, ‘Guys look, Transformers is making all this money and all it has things transforming. And we’re cutting around it. We’re cutting like Superman like he goes into a telephone booth, pulls his shirt open, and the next thing you know, he’s flying,” he continued.

It was the right call for Jon Favreau as the scene cemented Robert Downey Jr’s Tony Stark as Iron Man and became one of the most important scenes of the entire movie.

