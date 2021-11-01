Dune has come out as a ray of hope and the most shining one for cinema as it turns out to be one of the most highly successful films post the pandemic outbreak. Starring noteworthy names like Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Dave Bautista, Oscar Isaac and Jason Momoa, the Denis Villeneuve starrer has left the audience in awe. But did you know the star Bautista was kind of intimidated on the set of the futuristic sci-fi movie? Well, the former WWE star is telling his story himself.

Advertisement

It’s been a long time Dave Bautista ventured into Hollywood. The man even went on to have his time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe where he played Drax The Destroyer and was loved by many. The common perception around him is a tall broad muscular man who is either the baddie or the baddie is afraid of him. But can you believe there is someone who has left Dave nervous when he got the chance to work with them?

Advertisement

With all the names mentioned above, Denis Villeneuve’s Dune also stars Hollywood biggie, Stellan Skarsgård. The actor plays a role close to Dave Bautista and the WWE star was intimidated by him. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

Dave Bautista as per We Got This Covered opened up on the time he had to share screen with Stellan Skarsgård in Dune. He said, “Those days in the steam baths, those were like some of my first days, and I was on set, I’m supposed to be this big, menacing, ominous character, and I’m literally sh*tting myself. I’m like, ‘That’s Stellan Skarsgård!’. And I was next to my buddy thinking this is all so surreal, like, ‘How the hell did I get from a professional wrestling ring to here? This is crazy!’.”

“I was dying on the inside. My heart was beating fast, and I was just so excited, but, at the same time, just trying to be terrifying. So, terrifying on the outside, inside I was like a little fan-boy,” Dave Bautista added.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

Must Read: Squid Game: Australian Boy Suffers Third-Degree Burns Trying To Recreate Dalgona Candy Recipe

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube