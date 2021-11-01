Jim Carrey might become a Captain America villain for an upcoming MCU show. The grinch who stole Christmas is now rumoured to be on his to steal Marvel fans’ hearts. With the Studio’s Phase 4 underway, several shows and movies have been released or will be released soon. Moreover, many new faces have become a part of the family, like Angelina Jolie, Simu Liu, Richard Madden, Kit Harington and more.

Advertisement

Now, the talk of the town is that Carrey is going to become a Marvel-ous villain. The actor is not a stranger to characters based on comic books as he has starred in The Mask and Batman Forever in the 1990s and Kick-Ass 2 back in 2013.

Advertisement

As per one report, a post on Reddit has been making the rounds, which lists a number of rumours regarding the MCU that have been shared. One of the speculations that the list carries is that Jim Carrey has been set to cast as MODOK in a variety of Disney Plus series. It also stated that Jim may even make his Marvel debut as early as 2022 in She-Hulk.

Another piece of information that was revealed was that MODOK also appears in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quatumania, however, this remains unverified. Even though these are just rumours, but it will be exciting to see Jim Carrey become an MCU villain. The actor has impeccable range when it comes to acting. Not only that, even the fans have been waiting to see the prominent Marvel villain make an entry.

Within Marvel, MODOK was an AIM scientist named George Tarleton, who mutated to have a large head after going through experiments to increase his intelligence. The character was originally made to debut in the Captain America comics and become a recurring villain for the superhero.

Even though this is just a rumour, it will be interesting to see Jim Carrey become an MCU villain and what will be more interesting is to see how MODOK will be transformed for a live-action series.

Must Read: Squid Game: Australian Boy Suffers Third-Degree Burns Trying To Recreate Dalgona Candy Recipe

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube