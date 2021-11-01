Ever since Squid Game hit Netflix, the streaming platform has witnessed a surge in everything. The fact that they have earned close to $1 Billion out of the show in a month of its release (not confirmed), is enough to tell you the mass popularity of the Korean drama. The show in just a little over 20 days became the most streamed show on the giant and broke all the previous records set for the platform. But every widely popular things come with its own set of drawbacks.

Squid Game created by Hwang Dong-hyuk is a survival drama that pitches over 400 debt struck people in a camp where they play deadly children games to earn big money. The games inspired by the children games but with a deadly twist has caught the frenzy of the audience who have enjoyed the show. As per the latest update, a boy in Australia has suffered third-degree burns while trying to recreate a challenge from the show.

The said challenge is the honeycomb recipe or popularly known as Dalgona Candy, which is also an Instagram reel filter. The boy has suffered multiple burns imitating the same and might even need skin grafting. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

As per The Daily Mail report, 14-year-old boy in Sydney, Australia, named Aiden Higgie has severely injured himself while attempting to recreate the viral Squid Game challenge. He was copying the Dalgona Candy recipe that he found on TikTok at home. The report that says everything went well until the mixture exploded in the microwave. The portal says that he sustained first-degree burns to his hand and severe third-degree burns and nerve damage to his leg. It is also being said that he might need skin graft.

Meanwhile, Squid Game has created quite a stir in both good and bad ways. Many schools in the west have requested parents to not let their kids watch or even verbally consume anything about the show. Many places even had a ban on using the costumes from the show on Halloween. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

