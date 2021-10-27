There is no other phenomenon as widely popular and consumed as Squid Game on Netflix is right now. Hwang Dong-hyuk created Korean drama has achieved heights that not even a show with massive stars and an immaculate budget have managed to on the streaming platform. In no time, the K drama has become the most-watched show on Netflix leaving behind the past topper Bridgerton. But did you know Hwang has not made any profits from this?

Well, Hwang Dong-hyuk developed Squid Game a decade ago when the idea struck him in 2009 while the globe went into financial crisis and that affected his financial situation. The show in no time after hitting Netflix became the top scorer and held its position for almost a month. The streaming giant has made close to a billion-dollar from it already.

But now as per a report, Hwang Dong-hyuk has not received any of it, apart from the base amount given to him during selling the project. Read on to know everything you should about this most surprising update of the day.

Squid Game that has made Netflix a Billion dollars richer, has certainly not helped creator Hwang Dong-hyuk much. In his interview with The Guardian, when asked about the profit earnings, Hwang said, “I’m not that rich. But I do have enough. I have enough to put food on the table. And it’s not like Netflix is paying me a bonus. Netflix paid me according to the original contract. When I was working on the project, the goal was to rank No 1 on the Netflix US chart for at least a day. But it ended up being much more successful, the most-watched show on Netflix ever. It’s very surprising. It shows that the global audience is resonating with the message I wanted to reflect.”

He even went on to talk about stress about writing and directing Squid Game that cost him six teeths in the process. “It was physically, mentally and emotionally draining. I kept having new ideas and revising the episodes as we were filming so the amount of work multiplied,” he said.

