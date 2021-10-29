Before the South Korean show, Squid Game was released, Bridgerton was the most-watched Netflix show with around 82 million viewers. The fans went wild when season 2 of the show was announced. Now, Nicola Coughlan, who plays the role of Penelope Featherington in the series, has teased a dramatic finale to the second instalment of it.

Advertisement

Currently, Netflix has said that the show won’t hit the screens until 2022, but they have been teasing fans with clips and footage. The streaming giant released a first look video and teaser of the period drama a while ago, which has gotten the fans all excited for it.

Advertisement

Adding to that is what Nicola Coughlan has said about the Bridgerton season 2 finale. While on an interview with RadioTimes, the actress spoke about a “heavy” ending to the second season. She also mentioned that the season 2 finale will be an emotion-packed one while discussing her film schedule.

Nicola Coughlan said she was “shooting all this like, big, heavy, dramatic stuff for the finale” of the Bridgerton season 2. The actress couldn’t provide more details than this as the show is still in production. But now we know that the showrunners have a big ending planned.

The first season saw a dramatic ending with the massive reveal of Penelope’s character being Lady Whistledown one can only wonder what must have they planned now for the viewers. As per the report, Coughlan also shared that her filming schedule will end in October. This can mean that the series might be close to post-production for it to be released in 2022.

Bridgerton season 2 will see many old faces and several new ones too. Other than Nicola Coughlan, fans will also get to see Phoebe Dynevor, Nicola Coughlan, Luke Newton, Claudia Jessie, Luke Thompson, as well as Jonathan Bailey, Simone Ashley, Charithra Chandran and more.

Must Read: Ryan Reynolds Opens Us On Taking A Break From Acting: “I Tend To Bite Off Way More Than I Could Or Should Chew”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube