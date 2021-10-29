Johnny Depp has seen a Hollywood career at its highest of the high and is now witnessing it at its lowest. The actor over his illustrious years in Hollywood has not just worked in some amazing movies but took in charge and headed several franchises that went on to become massive hits across the globe. Take for instance the Pirates Of The Caribbean or Fantastic Beasts where he played the iconic Gellert Grindelwald. But turns out someone is not really fond of the star, and it is Succession fame Brian Cox.

Brian Cox over the years has been appreciated for playing Logan Roy in the widely popular show Succession that saw the release of its latest season most recently. The actor now in his biography has taken a lot of digs at Johnny Depp and even called him overrated, to begin with. The actor further details why he feels so and this has created a massive stir on the internet. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

All of this drama is packed in his autobiography ‘Putting The Rabbit In The Hat’, where Brian Cox talks about a lot of things unfiltered. The star also called out Johnny Depp for being overrated and criticised his job in Edward Scissorhands. He says with all makeup and prosthetics he had little to nothing to do and he has even done lesser after that.

As per Twitter handle Culture Crave, Brian Cox talking about Johnny Depp wrote, “He is so overrated. I mean, Edward Scissorhands. Let’s face it, if you come on with hands like that and pale, scarred-face make-up, you don’t have to do anything. And he didn’t. And subsequently, he’s done even less”

Well, it will be interesting to see if Johnny Depp bothers replying to this criticism. Meanwhile, the Pirates star is now gearing up to battle with Amber Heard in the court coming May. They are at loggerheads as they have filed lawsuits and countersuits against each other.

