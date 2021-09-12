Advertisement

Johnny Depp has not stepped into the shoes of Pirates of the Caribbean’s Jack Sparrow. The actor completely transformed himself and acted in the franchise for years. The iconic look with the hat, the beads, the hair, and his voice are some things that people can never forget. Fans have been missing the actor’s persona as the pirate for some time now. However, one lucky fan got the chance to meet Jack Sparrow once again.

The Charlie and the Chocolate Factory actor appeared at the Deauville American Film Festival in France. He was named as a guest of honour at the event and was there to promote the screening of his movie City of Lies. Depp also spent some time mingling with fans at the event.

While talking to the fans at the film festival, Johnny Depp met with a young boy who was dressed up as Jack Sparrow. A video captured by Estelle Jachimiak, mother of the young boy, shows them also holding a drawing of the character along with a message that reads, “Johnny I love you.” The video went viral on social media as well.

Check out the video here:

It further revealed that Johnny Depp speaking with the child and slipping into his character as Jack Sparrow. “Have you ever seen what you look like?” Depp says in the pirate’s voice. “Because I know that when I look like that, I look different but I look the same. You look the same, even though you’re much older than I am.”

The actor has delivered some of the best films in Hollywood and has garnered a huge fanbase for himself. In his movie, City of Lies, Depp plays the role of a retired LAPD detective who investigates the murders of rappers Tupac Shakur and The Notorious B.I.G.

Johnny Depp must have made the day of that young boy and all the other fans with whom he mingled.

