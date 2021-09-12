Advertisement

The world is still in shock over the untimely demise of Bigg Boss 13 winner and actor Sidharth Shukla, he was just 40 when the Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhaniya actor took his last breath due to heart attack. Now, Sidharth’s Bigg Boss 13 co-contestant Vishal Aditya Singh recalls his last conversation with the late actor.

Before his untimely demise, the Balika Vadhu star was last seen in Ekta Kapoor’s web series Broken But Beautiful season 3. Meanwhile, the Begusarai fame recently became the finalist of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 and he’s overjoyed with the fans’ response.

Talking to Mid-Day, Vishal Aditya Singh recalls meeting Sidharth Shukla just 2-3 before his sad demise. Although both the actors were not in talking terms due to their feud in the Bigg Boss 13 house, Sidharth somehow found his number and appreciated him for completing a water stunt in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

Vishal Aditya Singh said “Sidharth and I were very similar, people who are happy in their own world. We had stopped speaking after our tiffs on ‘Bigg Boss’ and neither did we try to meet up. Sidharth’s mom and sister watched a water stunt that I performed on ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’, despite the fact that I can’t swim. It was so sweet of Sidharth to find my number from somewhere and call me to say ‘I would never have been able to do what you have done.’ He went out of his way to appreciate my work and that is a very big thing for me. I felt such people should exist in the world, who appreciate others so much.”

Speaking more about his conversation with the Dil Se Dil Tak actor, Vishal added, “We ended up speaking for half an hour and it was a lovely conversation. After that he texted me to catch up and we did meet. The news of Sidharth’s death came two-three days after that and it was shocking. I’m very disturbed and still questioning the universe about what happened. I can only pray to God that Sidharth Shukla remains like he was even in heaven. I adore him for what he did for me, he didn’t have to call or meet me but he did! This incident will stay with me for a lifetime.”

For the unversed, Sidharth Shukla passed away last week on Thursday, the actor was declared dead upon reaching the Cooper Hospital. Doctor shared that they did not find any foul play and his death was natural one. To remember the late actor, his family had organized a prayer meet where they also invited his fans through an online link.

