As the Karan Johar hosted Bigg Boss OTT is coming to an end, eyes are still on who will emerge as the winner from the remaining lot. Fans are voting for their favs to win and eliminated contestants are sharing with us what actually happed on ground zero. Recently we spoke to last week’s evicted contestant Milling Gaba and below is all he had to say.

During a recent exclusive chat with Koimoi, Millind Gaba got candid about many things happening and those that happened in the controversial house. While at it, the singer also spoke about Zeeshan Khan’s mid-week and Divya Agarwal being cornered in the show thereafter. Read on to know all he said below.

He exclusively told us what he thinks of Zeeshan Khan’s mid-week eviction post his fight with Pratik Sehajpal during week three. When we asked him his thoughts on Zeeshan’s shocking ejection from the controversial show and whether he feels the verdict was justified, the singer said, “Zeeshan aur Pratik ka so called joh teen paanch tha who shuru se hi tha. Joh ladie hua, muje lagta hai ki Zeeshan ka joh eviction tha, immediate eviction bohot unfair tha. Muje nahi lagta itni badi punishment deni chahiye, kyuki violence joh hui thi woh dono side se se hui thi.”

Continuing further about what he thinks would be a just punishment, Millind Gaba said, “Aur punishment agar deni thi toh dono parties ko deni chahiye and everyone involved. I just thought ki Bigg Boss ne Zeeshan ko sold kiya hai toh zyada se zyada uska Boss/captaincy cheen lenge and they’ll nominate him but making him step out of the house, was very shocking to me.”

Talking about Divya Agarwal being cornered in the Bigg Boss OTT house, especially after Zeeshan Khan’s eviction, Milling Gaba said, “Zeeshan’s eviction made Divya very, very cornered by the housemates.”: Adding that he and his connection in the BBOTT house, Akshara Singh, stood by her side, the singer added, “Maine aur Akhsara ne Divya ka bahot saath diya and Divya ne bhi hum dono ka bahot sath diya. End mai jaate jaate we three were like best friends. Divya is like a sister and Akshara is a dearest friend so mine.” He concluded by saying that he and Divya stuck by her side till the end.

