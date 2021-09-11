Advertisement

Kangana Ranaut starrer Thalaivii has been getting immense praise from critics as well as fans across the country. The film is a biopic of late actress turned politician Jayalalithaa. But do y’all know that ‘Amma’ wanted Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to play her role and not Kangana? Scroll below to read the scoop.

Veteran actress Simi Garewal recently attended a special screening of the Kangana starrer and later took to her Twitter account to reveal the same.

Simi Garewal is one veteran actress who has a no filter policy. She gets as transparent as possible with her fans and doesn’t really sugarcoat things. The Karz actress took to her Twitter and praised Kangana Ranaut for her performance in Jayalalithaa’s biopic Thalaivii and revealed that ‘Amma’ wanted Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to do her biopic.

Simi Garewal wrote, “Altho I do not support #KanganaRanaut’s radical comments..I do support her acting talent. In #Thailavii she gives it her heart & soul! Jaya-ji wanted Aishwarya to play her..my hunch is JJ wud hv approved of Kangana’s portrayal👍. As for @thearvindswamy he is MGR reincarnate!!”

Simi also praised Arvind Swamy in the comments on her tweet and revealed the one complaint she had from the film.

“You forget he is Arvind Swamy! You believe he REALLY is MGR! But they left out JJ’s childhood..I wish they hadn’t. It would have had a stronger impact in the story of Jayalalithaa.. but that’s only my opinion,” the veteran actress wrote.

Besides Kangana Ranaut, Thalaivii also stars Madhoo, Prakash Raj, Jisshu Sengupta, Bhagyashree, and Poorna in pivotal roles.

On the work front, Kangana will be next seen in Dhaakad and Tejas.

What are your thoughts on Aishwarya Rai Bachchan playing Kangana Ranaut’s role in Thalaivii? Would she have nailed Jayalalithaa’s role in the biopic? Tell us in the comments below.

