A while ago, engagement rumours of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif were going crazy viral on the internet. The fans literally bought the rumours and thought that the two actors were actually engaged till Katrina’s team dismissed them. Amid everything, Vicky’s parents took a cute dig at their son, asked him for ‘sweets’ and his response was hilarious. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Vicky’s younger brother Sunny Kaushal revealed his family’s reaction in a new interview.

Talking to SpotboyE, Sunny revealed how his parents teased Vicky Kaushal funnily on his engagement with Katrina Kaif and said, “I remember that Vicky had gone to the gym in the morning when the rumours started coming. So, when he returned home, mom and dad funnily asked him, ‘Arre yaar, teri engagement ho gayi, mithai to khila de (We heard you got engaged, please treat us to sweets).’”

Replying to his parents, Vicky Kaushal said, “Jitni asli engagement hui hai, utni asli mithai bhi kha lo (Since the engagement is imaginary, the sweets will be too)’.”

Sunny Kaushal concluded and said, “We don’t know where it all came from, but we all were laughing so hard because of that.”

Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have been in a relationship since 2019 but haven’t spoken out about it yet. Dismissing their engagement rumours, Kat’s spokesperson told Zoom TV, “There has been no Roka ceremony. She is leaving for Tiger 3 shoot soon.”

The actress is currently in Turkey, shooting for Tiger 3 opposite Salman Khan. Emraan Hashmi who will be seen playing the role of a villain has also left Mumbai a while ago to join Kat & Salman.

What are your thoughts on Vicky Kaushal reacting to his engagement rumours with Katrina Kaif? Tell us in the comments below.

