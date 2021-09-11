Advertisement

Kangana Ranaut is always on the news for her outspoken behavior, lately the actress is creating buzz with her latest release, Thalaivii as fans are appreciating her work as Jayalalithaa. Seeing such a great response from the audience, the makers are planning to make a sequel.

Thalaivii is based on the life of former actress and ex CM of Tamil Nadu Jayalalithaa. The biopic explores the life of the woman leader, from her acting days to a politician.

Going by the reports of Pinkvilla, a sequel is on the cards, a source disclosed, “Thalaivii sequel is definitely on cards. There is so much more to reveal about Jayalalithaa’s life. People are excited about the film and definitely, it will give the makers a reason to make a sequel.”

Meanwhile, the Queen star is confident about her latest outing and hopes to win a national award for the same. The makers of Thalaivii recently held a screening in New Delhi for politicians and one of the guests was Union Minister Smriti Irani. Kangana Ranaut shared a picture with the former actress on Instagram and called her real life “Real life Thalaivii.”

Recently, during the press meet of her latest film, Kangana expressed her wish to work with Bahubali fame Prabhas. Currently, the two big stars are not in talking terms after their huge quarrel on the sets of 2009 film Ek Niranjan.

Talking to the media, the Krrish star said, “After many years, I did Thalaivii in Tamil. I also want to make a movie in Telugu. I have been in touch with Puri Jagannadh for a long time and asked him for an opportunity to share the screen with Prabhas in his film.”

The biopic on late Jayalalithaa is getting praise from fans and critics. Thalaivii is directed by AL Vijay which also features Arvind Swami, Madhoo, and Bhagyashree in pivotal roles.

