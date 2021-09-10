Advertisement

Vicky Kaushal is currently the most popular actor in Bollywood. The actor is always in the news for his alleged relationship with Katrina Kaif. While Uri star is currently gearing up for his big-budget Shoojit Sircar’s ‘Sardar Udham Singh’, there was a time when Vicky rehearsed on Ek Pal Ka Jeena for 3 days before meeting Hrithik Roshan.

Post Kaho Na Pyar Hai, the Greek God of Bollywood became a household name, as his looks and acting skills charmed everyone. Although it was his debut film, the actor seemed like a professional star.

Vicky Kaushal who was a little kid when Hrithik Roshan’s Kaho Na Pyar Hai was released, back in 2017, the actor found his long lost picture with the Krrish star, Vicky instantly took to his Instagram and recalled the time when he first met Hrithik in the sets of Fiza, he wrote, “Found this while cleaning up my drawers today. My first time on a film set (Fiza) and the reason was to see this phenomena in flesh and blood. KNPH had just come out and I was a crazy fan like many others.”

Vicky Kaushal further wrote, “Someone told me that he only meets kids who can dance on ‘Ek pal ka jeena’ (obviously I was getting fooled), but I believed that and rehearsed and practiced dancing on the song for 3 days before meeting him. When I finally met, he was the sweetest person ever. Probably the only time I have stared at another human being for hours at stretch… coz may be for me he was not just a purush, he was a mahapurush. Inspiration… then, now and forever. Hrithik Roshan!”

Even Hrithik Roshan replied on Vicky’s post saying, “Thanks Vicky for bringing back some heartwarming memories! You have grown into such an outstanding actor. All the best for your future and looking forward to seeing you in more great projects!”

What are your thoughts on Vicky’s TB post for Hrithik? Tell us in the comments below.

