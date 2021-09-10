Advertisement

When Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan welcomed their first son in 2016 and named him Taimur Ali Khan they were trolled. History was repeated early this year too when they revealed the name of their second son Jehangir Ali Khan. While the parents pretty much stayed mum, the Heroine actress has finally opened up about how she feels regarding people trolling her children for their names.

While stating that she feels terrible about all the trolling happening around her children Taimur and Jeh’s name, she added that these were the names she and Saif liked the most. Read on to know all she had to say.

Advertisement

During a recent interaction with The Guardian, Kareena Kapoor Khan opened up about the same. She said, “Honestly, these are names that we just liked; it’s nothing else. They are beautiful names and they’re beautiful boys. It’s unfathomable why somebody would troll children. I feel terrible about it, but I have to just focus and get through it. I can’t be looking at my life through the trolls.”

Just yesterday Saif Ali Khan’s sister, Saba Ali Khan, took to social media and spoke about Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif having the right to name their kid whatever they want. She wrote, “When a MOTHER carries her child within her and gives him or her LIFE.. ONLY she and the father ….are ALLOWED to decide.. who how and what the child will grow as…. And The NAME.”

She further added, “No one …NO ONE.. else , including other family members, who may gladly suggest, have a say. On anything! It’s her soul that has nurtured that baby. PARENTS are the only one with RIGHTS. Think it’s a reminder for EVERYONE to respect that . Today … tomorrow. Forever!!!!”

The family, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan recently went to the Maldives for a short vacay. On the work front, the actress will soon feature in the Aamir Khan led Laal Singh Chaddha. Directed by Advait Chandan, the film is currently scheduled to release on Christmas 2021.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

Must Read: Govinda’s Wife Sunita Accuses Krushna Abhishek Of Using Their Name For Publicity: “Badtameezi Pe Utar Gaye Hai…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube