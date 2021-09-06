Advertisement

Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the successful actresses in Bollywood. She often made headlines for her relationship with Shahid Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan. But did you know she was once linked with Hrithik Roshan? Scroll down to know more.

Kareena and Hrithik have worked in several films like Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham, Yaadein, Mujse Dosti Karoge, to name a few. Their chemistry in the films was much loved by the audience. Soon rumours about their affair began to make headlines.

Kareena Kapoor Khan once addressed the rumours of her alleged affair with Hrithik Roshan during a conversation with Filmfare. As reported by IBTimes, she said, “I was more bothered that his marriage would be affected. For me, it was a professional hazard. First, it was Hrithik. Tomorrow it could be someone else. As long as I know the truth, I’m fine.”

Bebo also said why the news of the affair irked her so much. She said, “The most shocking part about the articles linking me with Hrithik was the insinuation that I was willing to give up my career to run after him. Please! Not for a man, never!”

Kareena Kapoor Khan spoke about how would she react when she falls in love. She said, “I’ll go ballistic. I won’t be able to talk about anything else.”

It is also worth pointing out Kareena Kapoor Khan, early in her career, was alleged to have had a fall out with her Ajnabee co-star Bobby Deol. In the same interview, Bebo spoke about what went wrong with the actor. She said, “I haven’t had a chance to meet him after Ajanabee. There was no fight between us, it was just a misunderstanding. To me, Bobby will always be my sister’s first co-star. He was also one of my first heroes after Abhishek. I was very excited about working with him in Ajnabee. I don’t know why things went wrong between us. You know, my sister has gone through the same thing. So many people have tried to create a rift between Lolo and Govinda and with Salman Khan. But they haven’t let the loose talk affect their friendship. I don’t deny a problem with Bobby’s wife. But I’m sure my problems with Bobby can be sorted out. There’s no negativity from my end.”

