Diljit Dosanjh is one celebrity who is everyone’s favourite. There’s no way you can dislike something about this human being. He’s talented, full of life and is transparent with his fans. The singer turned actor is currently promoting his new album ‘Moon Child Era’ and while we can’t stop grooving to his songs, here’s something that we would want his fans to know about him.

The Vibe singer doesn’t really open up about his personal life and has never spoken if he’s single or married.

But guess what? Not only is Diljit Dosanjh married but also have a son. Not much is known but reportedly his wife whose name is Sandeep Kaur stays in the United States with their son. Back in 2015, there were reports that mentioned that the couple was having problems with each other.

However, Diljit Dosanjh dismissed all the rumours and called all these reports fake. The G.O.A.T. singer has always been very private about his married life and has kept it under the wraps for the longest time.

Now, we all know his love for Kylie Jenner and Gal Gadot as he has time and again commented on their pictures on Instagram and fans have drooled over his amazing sense of humour.

Back in 2019, Diljit Dosanjh also released a song titled ‘Kylie & Kareena’ and expressed his love for the ladies.

The Vibe singer worked with Kareena Kapoor Khan in Udta Punjab and reacting to his song, the beauty said, “I am really, really, actually humbled that Diljit has sung this song which is with my name in it. I have never really had a song.”

What are your thoughts on Diljit being married to Sandeep Kaur and sharing a son with her? Tell us in the comments below.

